Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.25 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 277 ($3.61). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.61), with a volume of 163,418 shares trading hands.

Schroder Income Growth Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £192.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,204.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 288.94.

Schroder Income Growth Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is presently 6,086.96%.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

