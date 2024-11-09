Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,311 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,554.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

