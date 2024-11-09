Sequent Asset Management LLC Invests $324,000 in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,449,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $35.78.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0053 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.