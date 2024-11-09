Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

