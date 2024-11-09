Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Position Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Solventum were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $5,747,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

