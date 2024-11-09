SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

