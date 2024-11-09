Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading 3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.84. 367,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,226,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,626.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 889,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 178,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

