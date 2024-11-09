Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Benchmark

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of Stagwell stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 126,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stagwell by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

