Stantec Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Stantec Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of STN opened at C$112.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.68. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$86.94 and a 52-week high of C$122.57.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. In related news, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. Also, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
