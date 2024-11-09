Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Starcore International Mines Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.