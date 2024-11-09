Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

BLDR opened at $177.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average is $168.52. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,132,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

