STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of STE stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $219.19. 1,071,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.29 and a 200 day moving average of $227.64. STERIS has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

