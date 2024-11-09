Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 6,387 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 15.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.97%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

