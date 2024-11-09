StockNews.com Upgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to “Hold”

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE BHR opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

