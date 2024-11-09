Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,161. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $139.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Strattec Security

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,645.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter worth $374,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 47.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 96.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.