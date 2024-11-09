Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Superior Group of Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.790 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,337. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Jake Himelstein purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Benstock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

