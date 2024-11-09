Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares in the last quarter. Visa Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 389,045 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Marqeta by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 1,604,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Marqeta by 203.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after buying an additional 4,609,526 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

