Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,218,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 141,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

