TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,988,544.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Lyft by 27,739.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after purchasing an additional 812,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after purchasing an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 608,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 521,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

