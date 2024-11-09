TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$186.00 to C$203.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$175.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.71.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$185.51. 334,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,662. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$176.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$116.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.