Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06), reports. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.30 million, a PE ratio of 280.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,939 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 667,822 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

