Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TELNY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 14,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,591. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.12.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

