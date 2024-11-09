Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $122,775,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,456,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18,902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,468,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,235 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,547,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,801,000 after buying an additional 4,178,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,857,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.