TFB Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.61.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

