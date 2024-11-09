TFB Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $67.43.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.