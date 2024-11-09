The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

GEO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,126,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,098,146.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in The GEO Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

