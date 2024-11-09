The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 1.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $41,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $212,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 103,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,576,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.