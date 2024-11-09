THG (LON:THG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.12 ($0.59), with a volume of 486817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on THG from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on THG from GBX 48 ($0.62) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.04. The firm has a market cap of £653.00 million, a P/E ratio of -253.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, insider Charles Allen acquired 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £249,320 ($324,550.90). In related news, insider Charles Allen acquired 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £249,320 ($324,550.90). Also, insider Damian Sanders acquired 153,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.89 ($97,630.68). Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

