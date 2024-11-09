Thomas F. Cherry Sells 2,000 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,130. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

C&F Financial stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $72.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 11.39%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 62,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

