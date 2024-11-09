Tobin W. Juvenal Sells 3,507 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $124,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,569.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.14 million, a P/E ratio of 166.46 and a beta of 0.99. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.