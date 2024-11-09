Tobin W. Juvenal Sells 3,507 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $124,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,569.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ CSTL opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.14 million, a P/E ratio of 166.46 and a beta of 0.99. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
