Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,198,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $160.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

