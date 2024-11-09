TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,663,332 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

