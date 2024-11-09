Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,788. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

