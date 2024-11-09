Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,434 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 157,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,045,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Intel by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,427,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,260,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

