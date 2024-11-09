Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after buying an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $82.07. 3,934,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,444. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

