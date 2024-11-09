Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.48 and traded as high as C$10.69. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$10.58, with a volume of 37,211 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOT

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.49.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.14. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of C$213.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$36,075.00. In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$36,075.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 279,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,624,748.30. Over the last three months, insiders bought 436,204 shares of company stock worth $4,141,323. 7.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.