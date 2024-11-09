Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $17.53 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,000. AerCap comprises about 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.09% of AerCap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Down 0.2 %

AER opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $99.68.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AER

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.