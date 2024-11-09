Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 53,694 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up 2.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.94% of Nomad Foods worth $26,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $3,645,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $10,425,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 302,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

