Townsend & Associates Inc Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 598.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BALL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

