TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,563.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,351.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,368.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.15. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $935.84 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

