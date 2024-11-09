Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 2,830,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $131,887,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $33,731,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,761 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 33.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,179,000 after purchasing an additional 917,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,364,000 after purchasing an additional 822,712 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.