Truist Financial Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $51.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.80. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $753.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.23 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $52,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,440.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $52,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,440.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,508 shares of company stock worth $248,113. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.