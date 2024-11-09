Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,600,000 after buying an additional 311,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after buying an additional 58,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.