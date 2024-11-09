TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HURA opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.82.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

