Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 6,250 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,436,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $623.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $590.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $631.43. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.73, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 228,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

