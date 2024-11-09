UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after acquiring an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 211,320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 641,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7,647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 437,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.