United Bank Purchases 181 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Bank grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 14,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 629,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 52,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,398,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.04.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $405.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.79 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

