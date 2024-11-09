United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Shares Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.66. 536,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 431,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAMY

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,966.54. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 147,500 shares of company stock worth $58,125. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.23% of United States Antimony worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.