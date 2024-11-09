URANIUM ENERGY CORP. Reports Positive Initial Economic Assessment Results for Roughrider Project**

On November 8, 2024, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) made a significant announcement regarding its Roughrider Project located in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company disclosed the filing of an initial assessment technical report summary, detailing an economic analysis and mineral resource estimate for the project, which was acquired in 2022 from Rio Tinto for $150 million. The report marks a pivotal step for Roughrider, positioning it as a high-margin operation with substantial value potential.

UEC’s President and CEO, Amir Adnani, highlighted the project’s strengths and competitive advantages. These include Roughrider’s high-grade operation with a 2.36% U3O8 Life of Mine feed grade, a low capex profile in Canada, and a strategic location in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, offering proximity to essential infrastructures, roads, and an airport.

The economic analysis revealed an estimated post-tax net present value (NPV) of $946 million, an internal rate of return (IRR) of 40%, and a post-tax payback period of 1.4 years based on a long-term uranium price of $85/lb U3O8. This analysis underscores the project’s potential as a valuable asset for UEC, aiming to capitalize on the growing importance of uranium and nuclear energy to meet rising electricity demands in North America.

Key financial highlights include an expected Life of Mine production of 61.2 million lbs U3O8 over nine years, with an average annual production rate of 6.8 million lbs U3O8. The project estimates an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $20.48/lb U3O8 and an average Annual EBITDA of $395 million.

The technical report summary, titled “S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Report – Roughrider Uranium Project, Saskatchewan, Canada,” has been filed through EDGAR on Form 8-K. UEC plans to advance the project through technical studies, environmental assessments, and community engagements, aiming for future development and de-risking. Additional exploration results and a mineral resource estimate update are expected in the first quarter of 2025 to support a pre-feasibility study.

The project’s mineral resource estimate, reported in the Technical Report Summary, showcases impressive figures for U3O8 grade and contained metal across different zones. UEC continues its exploration efforts at the Roughrider Property with a focus on promising drill results and potential resource extensions.

With UEC’s commitment to advancing the Roughrider Project strategically, the company is poised to leverage its operational expertise and financial strength to maximize value for shareholders and stakeholders in the evolving uranium market. The Technical Report Summary provides detailed insights into the project’s mining plan, processing design, and cost estimates, bolstering confidence in the project’s future prospects.

