Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $549.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $398.21 and a 52 week high of $551.24. The firm has a market cap of $498.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.28 and a 200-day moving average of $505.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

